Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Test series, Johann Layne named as replacement With the West Indies all set to take on India across a two-game test series in early October 2025, the side took centre stage and announced that star pacer Shamar Joseph will be missing the series due to injury.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the West Indies’ star pacer Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming two-game Test series against India. The two sides will be taking on each other across two Test matches in the early stages of October 2025. Where the first test will kick off on October 2, the second test is slated to begin on October 10.

For the upcoming two matches against India, the West Indies will not have the services of Shamar Joseph, and that could prove to be a big miss for the side. It is worth noting that Joseph has been ruled out of the series due to an undisclosed injury.

In place of Joseph, the Windies announced the inclusion of 22-year-old Johann Layne. This will be Layne’s first game for the West Indies. It is worth noting that he has played 19 first-class matches, 12 List A matches, and five T20s so far, and the all-rounder will be raring to go on his international debut.

Joseph will be re-evaluated ahead of Bangladesh series

West Indies cricket took to social media to announce Joseph’s exclusion from the squad and also stated that the star pacer’s injury situation will be re-evaluated ahead of the Windies’ upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. The side will hope that Joseph can recover in time and make a return in the Bangladesh series.

Updated West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, N Jagadeeshan, Sai Sudharasan

Also Read: