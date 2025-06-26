Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales expose Australia's fragile batting on 14-wicket day in Barbados It was a day of fast bowlers at the Kensington Oval in Barbados as 14 wickets fell on the opening day. Australia's fragile batting line-up succumbed to just 180 runs before their pacers returned favour and reduced the hosts to 57/4.

BRIDGETOWN:

It has been a feisty start to the Test series between the West Indies and Australia at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. As many as 14 wickets fell on the opening day as Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales exposed the visitors' fragile batting line-up sans Steve Smith, who is missing the first Test due to a finger injury.

After opting to bat first, Australia's new opening pair of Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja couldn't last long, with Joseph pinning the former in front of the stumps. Cameron Green's torrid comeback continued despite being dropped on 0 while a not-so-short delivery undid Josh Inglis as he miscued a pull shot.

Head-Khawaja stand stabilises Australia but Seales delivers his best

At 22/3, things looked extremely tough for the Aussies. Khawaja, dropped earlier in the innings, made the hosts pay as he forged a solid partnership with Travis Head. The latter also got to his half-century, but once the 89-run partnership was broken, Seales had all the fun on a helpful surface.

He picked up a five-wicket haul, running through Australia's lower-order. It was only due to Pat Cummins' cameo of 28 runs that the visitors reached 180 runs in the first innings.

Australia hit back after being bowled out for 180

At this stage, the West Indies were ahead, but they also had to counter Australia's world-class bowling attack in the final session of the day. The trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood delivered the goods as expected.

Starc nipped out both openers - Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell - with only 16 runs on the board and then Keacy Carty got a snorter of a delivery from Cummins just when the hosts thought they would go unscathed, only two down at stumps.

The ploy to send nightwatchman Jomel Warrican didn't work either as Hazlewood disturbed his timbers to reduce the West Indies to 57/4 after 20 overs at stumps. The Test match is nicely set up and with late strikes, Australia might have edged ahead a little.

Debutant Brandon King is batting well on 23 while skipper Roston Chase is assisting him in the middle. With Shai Hope and Justin Greaves still to come, it remains to be seen if the hosts will be able to get close to Australia's total in their first innings.

