Shakib Al Hasan's tussle with BCB continues; Board to investigate all-rounders social media account

Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the greatest cricketers in the history of Bangladesh cricket. As far as Bangladesh cricket and the passion of their fans are taken into account, the stature of Shakib is no less than what Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma enjoy in India. It will be fair to say that Hasan with his brilliant display of cricketing prowess has put Bangladesh cricket on the world map in more than one way. The left-handed batsman and spinner is extremely handy and is equally good both with the bat and ball.

Shakib's biggest obstacle in his career has been his actions and the trust issues that the board has with him and vice versa. Just when things seemed to have settled down between him and his board, Shakib landed into another controversy. Shakib who was banned by the ICC under the charges of not reporting a match-fixing issue has landed into a similar kind of controversy. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has now decided to investigate Shakib and his social media handles after Sakib reportedly endorsed a sports betting company.

As far as cricket goes, the relationship between betting and cricket runs extremely deep and ICC now has stringent rules to avoid it and punish the culprits heavily. BCB president Nazmul Hassan now weighed into the issue and said that Shakib, a veteran of nearly 400 international games with 12,000 plus runs and nearly 650 wickets, will be served a show-cause notice.

"There are two things. Firstly there is no chance of taking permission because we won't give permission. If there is anything related to betting we won't give any permission. That means he did not ask any permission from us. Second, we have to know whether he had signed a deal or not", said a source close to the BCB.

BCB had a meeting on Thursday where the decision was taken with regards to investigating his social media post.

"In the meeting, the issue was raised and we said how can it happen because it is impossible. If that happens ask him immediately. Serve him notice and ask him how it happened because the board will not allow it. If it is related to betting we won't allow that. We have said that today", said the BCB chief.

(Input from PTI)

