Shakib Al Hasan registers major milestone, becomes fifth player to complete 500 wickets in T20s Shakib Al Hasan has become just the fifth player to reach 500 wickets in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone during the Caribbean Premier League 2025. The Bangladesh all-rounder took 3/11 in his two overs in Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' clash against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan added another feather to his illustrious cap as he registered the major milestone of completing 500 wickets in T20 cricket. Shakib, on Sunday, became the fifth player to get to 500 wickets in the format during the Caribbean Premier League 2025.

Playing for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Shakib took three wickets in the first innings of his team's clash against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

The Bangladesh all-rounder took 3/11 in his two overs during the first innings. He removed Pakistan international Mohammad Rizwan, West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers and Navian Bidaisee in his two overs as he starred in the middle phase.

Shakib has joined the elusive list of players to get to the mark. Only Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir had got to the mark before.

Most wickets in T20 cricket:

1 - Rashid Khan: 660 wickets in 487 matches

2 - Dwayne Bravo: 631 wickets in 582 matches

3 - Sunil Narine: 590 wickets in 557 matches

4 - Imran Tahir: 554 wickets in 436 matches

5 - Shakib Al Hasan: 502 wickets in 457 matches

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons captain Imad Wasim had won the toss and had opted to bowl first. "We are going to bowl first because it's a day game. Two changes for us, unfortunately - Bevon Jacobs has gone back, and Andries Gous comes in for him. Also, Salman Irshad comes in for Obed McCoy. We have been losing wickets in clusters; we need to rectify that," Wasim said at the toss.

"Each game, we have shown signs of improvement. We have batted well at times, but we need to put in a collective performance. If our top four can be ruthless and bat a little deeper, that will be good. It can be a little tacky up front, so we need to assess the conditions," St Kitts skipper Jason Holder had said.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Navian Bidaisee, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil, Ashmead Nedd

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' Playing XI: Jewel Andrew, Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Andries Gous(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim(c), Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Salman Irshad, Usama Mir