Shakib Al Hasan named in FIR for alleged murder during unrest in Bangladesh

An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against veteran allrounder Shakib Al Hasan over the alleged murder of a garment worker during a mass protest in Bangladesh on August 5.

The FIR has been filed with the Adabor Police Station in Dhaka and the country's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her top ministers are among the 147 people named in the FIR alongside Shakib. The FIR has been lodged by Rafiqul Islam, father of the deceased Mohammed Rubel.

As per a report by The Daily Star, Shakib, a former member of parliament of the Awami League (Sheikh Hasina's party) is the 28th accused in the FIR.

As per The Daily Star, "the case statement mentions that the complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students including Rubel were protesting at Ring Road in Adabor area on August 5".

However, Shakib was not in Bangladesh on August 5 when the incident took place. The 37-year-old allrounder was busy plying his trade for Bangla Tigers Mississauga at the Global T20 Canada tournament in Canada.

Shakib was representing Bangladesh at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean in June and then participated in the Major League Cricket where he turned up for Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Notably, the protests intensified and turned extremely violent in August which ultimately forced Sheikh Hasina to flee the country and take refuge in India.

Newly appointed BCB chief targets major overhaul in Bangladesh cricket

The newly appointed chief of the Bangladesh Cricket Board Faruque Ahmed has made his intentions clear that he doesn't wish to see Chandika Hathurusingha continue as the head coach of the Bangladesh men's cricket team for long. Ahmed thinks that the Sri Lankan didn't deserve a second term and his appointment has hurt Bangladesh cricket.

The BCB chief is also planning to speak to Tamim Iqbal and have clarity regarding his future as a Bangladesh cricketer.