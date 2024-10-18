Shakib Al Hasan misses his farewell Test match in Dhaka; BCB calls Hasan Murad as replacement

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shakib Al Hasan played his last Test match against India Kanpur

Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of Bangladesh's opening Test match against South Africa and has been replaced by Hasan Murad on Friday. The veteran all-rounder had previously announced his desire to retire from Test cricket after the first Test against the Proteas in Dhaka starting on October 21 but will not be available for his own farewell game.

“We have been informed that Shakib is unavailable for the first Test," BCB chairman said. "He is at the end of his Test career but along with his experience, we still do not have someone of that calibre with both bat and the ball to replace him. However, Hasan Murad has performed consistently in first class cricket and has been in our system. He will lend balance to our bowling, especially in home conditions. We believe he has the potential to deliver at this level.”

Bangladesh squad for First Test vs Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das (WK), Zaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad.