Shakib Al Hasan dethroned from top in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings; Hardik Pandya witnesses rise

In a major change to the ICC rankings, the veteran Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi became the no.1 T20I all-rounder in the world on Wednesday, June 12. Nabi dethroned Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan from the top after the latter's poor show in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Nabi, 39, was part of Afghanistan's both opening fixtures in the World Cup where he scored 14 runs and took two wickets to lead his team to two big wins. On the other hand, Shakib has struggled with both bat and ball across formats lately and that cost him the top spot after a considerable time.

Shakib dropped to the fifth spot in the latest ICC T20I All-rounder rankings while Sri Lanka's T20I skipper Wanindu Hasaranga slipped to second position. Nabi jumped two places to top with 231 ratings while Australia's in-form all-rounders Marcus Stoinis boosted three places up to the second position with 225 ratings.

England's struggling duo of Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali kept their places in the top ten despite their team's abysmal performance in the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. South African captain Aiden Markram lost two places and dropped to tenth position in the updated T20I rankings.

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya replaced Markram in the eighth position after impressive performances with a ball against Ireland and Pakistan. Hardik failed to connect with a bat but took the match-winning three wickets against Ireland in the first game and then stunned Pakistan with two big wickets on last Sunday.

However, Hardik remains the only Indian cricketer in the top ten of the ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings. Surprisingly, Axar Patel is the only other Indian in the top 50 standings as he jumped three places up to the 17th position in the ICC T20I all-rounders chart on Wednesday.