Shakib Al Hasan blames Bangladesh government, calls it 'blunder' for pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

As per BCCI directives, Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL 2026 squad. It resulted in Bangladesh pulling out of the T20 World Cup in India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) complained that India isn’t safe for their players and wanted to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka or even Pakistan. They held multiple meetings with the International Cricket Council (ICC) executives, but nothing went in their favour, resulting in them pulling out of the marquee tournament.

ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland. Speaking on the topic, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan noted that it was a big loss for his country and blamed the caretaker government for the mess. He mentioned that the Bangladesh fans would have loved to see the players in such a high-profile tournament, but an error from their end ruined it.

“I think that’s a big loss and big miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned. We, as a country, love watching our players play World Cup matches. We are a cricket-loving country. A country like Bangladesh not participating in the World Cup was such a big miss. It’s a blunder from the government side that they took the decision not to participate in that World Cup,” Shakib told the media during the jersey launch of EU T20 Belgium 2026.

Shakib reflects on possible farewell match

Shakib played his final Test match against India in October 2024. Since then, he has been very vocal about playing one final red-ball game in Bangladesh before he hangs up his boots. However, due to the political tension and his association with the Awami League party, it couldn’t happen as planned. Nevertheless, he still expects to feature one final time.

“We will see that. Things will start getting better, sooner or later. With time, everything heals. So, I am hopeful that I can get what I want,” Shakib said.

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