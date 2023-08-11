Friday, August 11, 2023
     
Shakib Al Hasan appointed Bangladesh ODI captain for 2023 Asia Cup, World Cup

Bangladesh ODI captain's position was left vacant after Tamim Iqbal stepped down from captaincy after pulling out of the Asia Cup due to an injury.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2023 14:09 IST
Shakib Al Hasan
Image Source : AP Shakib Al Hasan

In a major development in Bangladesh cricket, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed as the team's ODI captain for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup 2023. Shakib takes the reins from Tamim Iqbal, who stepped down from the post and pulled out from the Asia Cup due to an injury. The all-rounder has pipped other candidates like Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

"We have appointed Shakib as the captain for Asia Cup and World Cup. The World Cup and Asia Cup squads will be announced tomorrow. The selectors will pick a squad of 17 members," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters on Friday.

More to follow...

 

