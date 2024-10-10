Shakib Al Hasan apologises for remaining silent over student-led protests in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib Al Hasan has sought an apology from the people of Bangladesh for remaining silent over the student-led protests in the country which led to the deaths of many people. Shakib, who was a member of the Awami League-led government, and a member of parliament (MP) has apologised to his countrymen before his farewell Test.

"Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people's uprising," the veteran allrounder wrote on his Facebook page. "I extend my deepest respect and condolences to them and their families. While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologise. If I were in your place, I too might have been upset."

Shakib was leading Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Global T20 Canada at the time of the protests and chose to remain silent over the matter. An FIR was filed against him and several other Awami League leaders in a murder case related to the protests while he was representing the Bangla Tigers in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan.

Shakib is all set to play his farewell Test against South Africa from October 21 and had urged the concerned authorities to provide full-proof security. The BCB president Faruque Ahmed responded to him by saying that the board couldn't guarantee him security.

Meanwhile, in his Facebook post, Shakib also explained the reason why he joined politics despite leading a successful cricketing career.

"I was briefly the member of parliament from the Magura-1 constituency. My political involvement was primarily driven by my desire to contribute to the development of my hometown Magura. As you know, it is difficult to directly impact the development of one's area without a specific role in Bangladesh.

"My wish to develop this area is what motivated me to become an MP. However, at the end of the day, my primary identity is as a cricketer for Bangladesh. No matter where I have been or in what position, I have always carried cricket in my heart."

Shakib has also requested the cricket fans in Bangladesh to rally behind him as he prepares to play his final Test match.

"You all know that I will soon be playing my last match… I want to say goodbye with all of you around. At the moment of farewell, I want to shake hands with those whose applause compelled me to play better. I want to meet the eyes of those who cheered in joy when I played well and whose eyes welled up with tears when I did not. I believe that at this farewell moment, you will all be with me. Together, we will close the story that, in truth, stars not me, but all of you."