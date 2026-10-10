Shai Hope surpasses Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis in elite list with exceptional ton against India in Ranchi

The West Indies put forth a brilliant showing against the Indian team in the second T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at the JSCA International Complex in Ranchi for the clash on October 9th, and the Windies managed to chase down a target of 250 runs.

It was the performance of Windies’ skipper Shai Hope that helped the visitors win the game. It is interesting to note that Hope amassed 102* runs in 45 deliveries, helping his side register a dominant win in the game and level the series.

With the skipper scoring his century, Shai Hope surpassed Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis in the list of West Indies players with the fastest century in T20I cricket. It is interesting to note that Hope’s 45-ball century was the second-fastest century by a West Indies player in T20I cricket history.

He broke the tally of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, who had hit their fastest centuries in 48 and 47 deliveries, and is only surpassed by Johnson Charles, who hit a ton in 39 deliveries against South Africa back in 2023. Furthermore, scoring his second T20I century, Hope now has the joint most tons for the West Indies in T20I cricket. Both Lewis and Gayle also feature in the list with two T20I centuries as well.

Fastest T20I hundreds for West Indies (by balls faced)

39 - Johnson Charles vs SA, Centurion, 2023

45 - Shai Hope vs IND, Ranchi, 2026

47 - Chris Gayle vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2016

48 - Evin Lewis vs IND, Lauderhill, 2016

50 - Chris Gayle vs SA, Johannesburg, 2007

What did Shai Hope say after the game?

After the victory, Shai Hope took centre stage and talked about the performance that his side put in the clash and what went right for the team as they managed to defeat India in Ranchi.

“That it's going to be a tough chase. But when you chase here in India, you always give yourself a chance. You always think you're in the game, regardless of what score is on the board. But five for two was always going to be challenging. [When did you think you could win?] When we got that partnership there, myself and Rovman, we just got some more impetus in the innings, and then obviously Sherfane came and did what he did, played really well with the bat, and just gave us that spark that we needed to get over the line today,” Shai Hope said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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