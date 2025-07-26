Shai Hope equals Chris Gayle’s historic record with exceptional century against Australia The West Indies' skipper, Shai Hope, with a brilliant century to his name against Australia in the third T20I of the series, equalled the historic record of former Windies batter Chris Gayle. Hope amassed 102* runs in 57 deliveries.

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

The West Indies and Australia continued their ongoing five-game T20I series by taking on each other in the third T20I. The two sides locked horns at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on July 26, and the clash began with the Windies coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The Windies got off to a stellar start to the game as opener Brandon King scored 62 runs in 36 deliveries, but it was the knock of Shai Hope that stole the show. Opening the innings alongside King, Hope amassed 102* runs in 57 deliveries.

The skipper’s century was crucial to the West Indies' posting a total of 214 runs in the first innings of the game. It is worth noting that this was Shai Hope’s maiden T20I century, and scoring a marvellous ton, the skipper went on to become only the second player after Chris Gayle to have a century in all three formats of the game.

Tim David, Mitch Owen propel Australia to brilliant win

Speaking of the clash, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Mitch Owen were the wicket takers for Australia in the first innings, with one wicket each to their names. Coming out to chase the target, Australia got off to a subpar start to the game as openers Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell scored 22 and 20 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, things went from bad to worse after Josh Inglis departed on 15, with Cameron Green adding just 11 runs on the board. As Australia looked to be in a complex situation in the run chase, the knocks of Tim David and Mitch Owen propelled the side to an exceptional win.

Where Owen amassed 36* runs in 16 deliveries, Tim David put in a performance of a lifetime, scoring 102* runs in 37 deliveries as Australia chased down the mammoth target in 16.1 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

