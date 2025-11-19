Shai Hope completes 6000 runs in ODIs, surpasses Brian Lara's record with century vs New Zealand Shai Hope displayed amazing batting skills in the second ODI against New Zealand to notch up his 19th century in the format. He also completed 6000 runs in ODIs and in the process, also bettered legendary Brian Lara's record in the 50-over format.

Napier:

West Indies captain Shai Hope notched up his 19th ODI century in the second ODI against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier. During his belligerent knock, Hope also completed 6000 runs in the format in just 142 innings, becoming the second fastest to the milestone for the West Indies, only behind legendary Vivian Richards, who did so in 141 innings of his ODI career. However, Hope managed to surpass Brian Lara in this aspect, who reached the milestone in 155 innings during his illustrious career.

Fastest to 6000 runs in ODIs for West Indies

Players Innings Viv Richards 141 Shai Hope 142 Brian Lara 155 Desmond Haynes 162 Chris Gayle 166

Hope also equalled Lara on the list of players with the most centuries for the West Indies in ODI cricket. Both players have 19 centuries to their credit and are in second position, with Chris Gayle on top with 25 centuries. Lara scored 19 tons in 285 ODI innings, while Hope has done it in almost half of the outings (142 innings).

Moreover, Hope's 66-ball century is also the fifth fastest in ODIs for the West Indies. Brian Lara holds this record for the Caribbean, having done so in just 45 deliveries against Bangladesh in 1999 in Dhaka.

Fastest ODI century for West Indies

Players Balls Taken Brian Lara 45 balls Chris Gayle 55 balls Evin Lewis 61 balls Nicholas Pooran 63 balls Shai Hope 66 balls

Shai Hope's knock propels West Indies to 247 runs

Meanwhile, Shai Hope's stunning knock propelled the West Indies to more than a fighting total of 247 runs in the 34-over-per-side match in Napier. After losing the toss in the rain-curtailed encounter, the visitors found themselves in trouble at 86/5 in the 16th over. But Hope, who came out to bat at four, stitched vital partnerships with lower middle-order batters Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd and Matthew Forde to take his team close to the 250-run mark.

He eventually remained unbeaten on 109 runs off just 69 deliveries with 13 fours and four sixes as the West Indies will now aim to level the three-match series.

