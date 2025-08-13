Shai Hope breaks AB de Villiers' record in third ODI vs Pakistan, on course to surpass MS Dhoni Shai Hope surpassed AB de Villiers for most centuries as a keeper-batter in ODI cricket. The West Indies captain has five centuries as a keeper-batter, while de Villiers scored four. MS Dhoni tops the list with six centuries to his name.

Trinidad:

West Indies captain Shai Hope played a cracking innings in the third ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The 31-year-old led by example, scoring an unbeaten 120 runs in 94 balls at a strike rate of 127.66. Courtesy of his terrific batting, West Indies posted 294 runs on the board and defeated Pakistan by 202 runs.

Meanwhile, with the century, Hope surpassed AB de Villiers for most centuries as a keeper-batter in ODI cricket. The former South Africa international hit four centuries as a keeper in the format, while Hope smacked five. Currently, MS Dhoni tops the list with six centuries to his name. Given Hope’s impact in the 50-overs format, it won’t be long before he surpasses the Indian legend.

WI end 34-year-old streak

West Indies registered their maiden ODI series win in 34 years. After a defeat by five wickets in the first game of the series, the Caribbeans bounced back in the second, and in the third, they decimated Pakistan. After a scintillating performance with the bat, in which Justin Greaves played a sensational cameo of unbeaten 43 runs, West Indies bowlers gave no room to the visitors.

The Pakistan openers failed to open their tally and captain Mohammad Rizwan too departed for a duck. They were reduced to 8/3 at one stage and eventually lost wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan were bundled for only 92 runs and with that, for the first time in seven years, they failed to touch the three-figure mark in ODI cricket. Notably, Jayden Seales was phenomenal for the hosts, clinching a six-wicket haul.

After the game, Hope praised the effort of all the players and, particularly Seales, who stole the show in the third game.

“ I am extremely proud. We tend to stress on the negatives. We have been creating history in the last couple of years. Really great to see the guys pulling this off. Jayden is a quality bowler. I am more excited about his preparation. He is a class act. He can move the ball both ways,” Hope said.