PCB names Shahid Afridi as interim chief selector of men's team, these former PAK players also join him | READ

The Pakistan Cricket Board is going under complete overhauling at the moment. Pakistan's 3-0 series defeat to England hasn't been very easy on the team but as of now, it looks as if the board is under heavy scrutiny and they are in dire need of massive changes. Just a day after England's historic win over Pakistan, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja was ousted from the governing body and Najam Sethi was assigned the responsibility of leading the board.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was reportedly miffed with Raja and his ways and hence, he appointed Sethi as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The cricketing body has now appointed former cricketer and skipper, Shahid Afridi as the interim chief selector of the men's team. The announcement has come just a few days after Sethi's appointment. The Pakistan Cricket Board has also released a statement regarding this.

PCB's media report reads:

PCB Management Committee has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the interim Chair of the Men’s National Selection Committee. Other members of the panel are: Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Haroon Rashid will be the Convener.

Interestingly, Afridi is joined by former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Afridi's exploits in the game for Pakistan cricket are legendary and need no explanation. The former skipper has led Pakistan across different stints in his 22-year-long career. He is also the recipient of the 2009 T20 World Cup. Afridi has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20Is. Abdul Razzaq, now his colleague has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 265 ODIs, and 32 T20Is. Apart from Afridi and Razzaq, the panel also features Rao Iftikhar Anjum who played for Pakistan between 1996-2013. The former Pakistan pacer has taken 77 wickets for the side in ODIs and has made 62 appearances.

Najam Sethi will now head a new 14-member management committee including former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir. As of now, the government of Pakistan has given them a total of 120 days to restore department teams in the domestic set up and form a new board of governors.

