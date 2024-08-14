Shaheen Afridi leaves Jasprit Bumrah behind on latest ICC Men's ODI bowling rankings; Siraj suffers huge loss

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah and Haris Rauf.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has moved past Jasprit Bumrah in the latest ICC men's ODI bowling rankings. The left-arm speedster has registered a jump of two places and is seventh on the rankings - one place above India's pace spearhead.

Bumrah's absence in the ODI circuit has allowed Shaheen to register the jump. Bumrah, 30, last represented India in the 50-over format when they squared off against Australia in the ODI World Cup final 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He was rested for India's tour of South Africa which followed the ODI World Cup and included three ODI matches.

Shaheen Afridi has aggregated 650 rating points and is inches away from achieving his career-best rating of 688 whereas Bumrah has a total of 645 rating points.

Namibia's Bernard Scholtz and Afghanistan's veteran allrounder Mohammad Nabi have also jumped one place each to take up the fifth and the sixth spot respectively. New Zealand's Trent Boult has moved to the ninth spot.

India's Mohammed Siraj has incurred a massive loss. Siraj has slipped five places to 10 after a fairly ordinary performance during the recently culminated ODI series against Sri Lanka. Left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is the only Indian spinner in the top 10. Kuldeep is placed fourth with a total of 665 rating points.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj who is already No. 1 on the ODI charts, has jumped seven places to 22nd on the Test bowling rankings after his remarkable effort against West Indies in the first Test. Maharaj bagged 4/76 and 4/88 in the first and the second innings respectively in the drawn Test match.

ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings