Shaheen Afridi signs up with Desert Vipers in International League T20 for 3 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan's left-arm seamer Shahee Afridi has signed up with International League T20 franchise Desert Vipers. He has signed the three-year contract with the Vipers and has also becomed the first-ever cricketer from Pakistan to feature in the T20 league. Interestingly, the Vipers had attempted to sign a few players from Pakistan last year as well but those attempts didn't materialise. Meanwhile, it has been understood that the other five franchises are not looking to sign any other Pakistani player.

Afridi is arguably one of the finest bowlers in the world and is currently featuring in the third edition of the Hundred for Welsh Fire. He is also in brilliant form picking up six wickets in five matches. The Director of Cricket for the Vipers, Tom Moody, is delighted with the latest signing and termed Shaheen Afridi as a world class player.

"Shaheen is undeniably a player of world-class caliber who has left a significant impact not only on Pakistan cricket but also on every team he's represented in recent times. "His prowess as a pace bowler has dismantled numerous top-order batsmen, and his exceptional leadership skills will undoubtedly enhance the value of the Desert Vipers going forward. We are delighted to have secured a player of his stature, someone highly esteemed in the world of cricket," Moody said.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi is also excited to feature in the second edition of the International League T20 that is set to start from January 13, 2024. "I am thrilled to be a part of the Desert Vipers. I am aware of the considerable number of Pakistani cricket fans in the UAE, and I am hopeful that they will wholeheartedly support our team throughout the upcoming ILT20 tournament," Afridi said.

Latest Cricket News