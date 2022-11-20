Shaheen Afridi ruled out of international cricket until April; set to miss Tests vs ENG, NZ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shaheen Afridi being attended to after he sustained an injury

In a major blow to Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi is unlikely to make his return to international cricket until April next year.

Afridi who was given rest because of a knee injury suffered another setback on Saturday when he had to be rushed to hospital in Islamabad for an appendicitis operation.

The Setback

"He under went a surgical procedure to remove the appendicitis today and doctors have now advised him at least six weeks rest before he can return to cricket activities," a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said. He said after Afridi completes his six-week rest from the surgical procedure he will undergo a two-week rehabilitation programme for his knee injury.

The Future

"This basically means he is definitely ruled out of the three Tests against England being held in December while he will also not be able to appear in the two Tests against New Zealand that follow," the source said.

According to the source, the PCB and the team management is unlikely to risk playing Afridi in international cricket until next April.

"Even his participation in the Pakistan Super League will depend on his recovery progress but it will also be the decision of his franchise when and how they play him in the league," the source said.

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Afridi took 11 wickets in 7 matches at an economy of 6.16.

