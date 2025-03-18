Shaheen Afridi levels Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir in special record list during NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Shaheen Afridi started the 135-run defence in the rain-hit second T20I against New Zealand with a maiden over before being taken away to the cleaners. The speedster Shaheen has equalled Shoaib Akhtar and Sohail Tanvir in a special record list with his maiden over.

Pakistan star Shaheen Shah Afridi has equalled former iconic speedsters Shoaib Akhtar and Sohail Tanvir in a special record list during the second T20I of the series against New Zealand in Dunedin on Tuesday, March 18.

Pakistan and New Zealand locked horns in the second T20I after the Men in Green were blown away in the series opener in Christchurch. The visitors put up a better show in the second match with the bat in the rain-hit 15-over game as they put 135 on the board, after being shot for 91 in the opener.

Shaheen started the 135-run defence with a maiden over to Tim Seifert. With that maiden, Shaheen joined former stars Shoaib and Sohail in the list of most maiden overs bowled by a Pakistan bowler in T20I cricket.

The Pakistan list is led by speedster Mohammad Amir, who delivered six maiden overs, followed by Hasan Ali (5), Imad Wasim (4) and Shahid Afridi (4) in second and joint-third.

Most maiden overs by a Pakistan bowler in T20Is:

1 - Mohammad Amir: 6 maidens

2 - Hasan Ali: 5 maidens

3 - Shahid Afridi: 4 maidens

4 - Imad Wasim: 4 maidens

5 - Shaheen Afridi: 3 maidens

6 - Shoaib Akhtar: 3 maidens

7 - Sohail Tanvir: 3 maidens

8 - Mohammad Hafeez: 3 maidens

9 - Shadab Khan: 3 maidens

Shaheen's maiden was Pakistan's first maiden over in a T20I since their T20 World Cup 2021 clash against New Zealand. Incidentally, Shaheen was the man who bowled that maiden over too.

Coming to the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, the Blackcaps registered a thumping win over the Men in Green. Led by Seifert and Finn Allen's assaults, the hosts raced away to 44/0 in the first three overs. The visitors struck some blows in the subsequent overs, but they were always behind the eight ball in the defence.

Mohammad Ali sent the dangerous Seifert for 22-ball 45 before Jahandad Khan removed the other opener for 38 from 16. Khushdil Shah and Haris Rauf struck once and twice, respectively, but the Kiwis romped home with five wickets in hand and 11 balls to go.