Shaheen Afridi all set to play warm up matches vs England, Afghanistan; watch latest training video

He has been out of action since mid-July.

Pakistan's pace spearhead, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will participate in the team's warm-up games on October 17 and 19 against England and Afghanistan respectively and will be joining the team in Brisbane on Saturday.

"Shaheen is now available for selection for the October 17 and 19 warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan respectively during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management,” the PCB said.

He remained with the team on tour to the Netherlands and even in the Asia Cup undergoing treatment by the PCB’s medical advisory panel, but was later flown to London for treatment by specialist doctors. In a statement, Afridi said he has been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace.

“While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of a match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting,” he said.

"It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches. It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit."

The PCB said that hard-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Afridi and National High-Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid. Zaman will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr Najeebullah Soomro, following which a decision on his participation if required, will be taken.

Shaheen injured his knee in the first Test vs Sri Lanka in Galle and has been out of action since mid-July. He was anyways included in Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup.

