Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Andre Russell's IPL retirement, welcomes him back in KKR as power coach Andre Russell ended his 14-year IPL playing career after being released by KKR, joining their backroom staff as a power coach. Shah Rukh Khan praised his contributions, calling him a “Knight in shining armour,” as Russell’s legacy in purple and gold continues.

Kolkata:

Andre Russell’s long association with the Indian Premier League reached a defining transition point on November 30, as the West Indies all-rounder brought his playing career in the tournament to a close. His exit followed Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, ending a 14-season presence that left a lasting imprint on the league. The development prompted an immediate outpouring of appreciation from franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who hailed Russell’s impact and welcomed him into a new chapter with the team.

Russell will remain part of KKR in a different capacity, joining the backroom staff for the upcoming season. His addition strengthens a revamped support group headed by Abhishek Nayar and also featuring Shane Watson and Tim Southee. The shift marks a notable moment for the franchise, as one of its most influential performers moves from on-field duties to a mentoring role designed to shape future players.

Shah Rukh Khan outlined the intention behind the position, emphasising its focus on guiding young cricketers through the physical and tactical demands of the modern game. He also reflected on the uniqueness of Russell’s identity within the franchise, underscoring how closely the player has been tied to KKR’s identity over the years.

"Thank you for the wonderful memories, Andre. Our Knight in shining armour!!! Your contribution to @KKRiders is one for the books and here’s to another chapter in your fantastic journey as a sportsman The power coach - passing down the wisdom, the muscle and of course the power down to our boys in purple and gold And yes, any other jersey would indeed look weird on you my man... Muscle Russell for life! Love u on behalf of the team and everyone who loves the sport!!" Shah Rukh wrote on X.

Russell’s glittering IPL career

Russell’s career numbers highlight the scale of his influence. He competed in 140 IPL matches, producing 2651 runs at a strike rate of 174.18 and collecting 123 wickets at an average of 23.28. Most of those achievements came in Kolkata colours, where he amassed 2593 runs and 122 wickets. His performances earned him the league’s Most Valuable Player award twice, first in 2015 and again in 2019, reinforcing his reputation as one of the tournament’s most dynamic all-round talents.

The transition to coaching arrived in the same year he stepped away from international cricket, adding another layer of significance to the moment. For KKR, it represents both the end of an era and the continuation of a partnership that has defined some of the franchise’s strongest seasons.