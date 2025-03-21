Shah Rukh Khan reaches Kolkata ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash: WATCH KKR co-owner and actor Shah Rukh Khan has reached Kolkata for the IPL 2025 opening match at Eden Gardens. Defending champions KKR will take on arch-rivals RCB in the mega contest.

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and global superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reached Kolkata for the IPL 2025 opener at the iconic Eden Gardens. KKR will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the season and to support his team, Shah Rukh has reached the city in a cool avatar, wearing a pair of dark shades, and a white tee paired with denims. Meanwhile, before entering the car, the actor waved towards the fans and blew some flying kisses as well.

As things stand, Shreya Ghosal, Disha Patani and Karan Aujla are announced as three performers for the opening ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to take part in the ceremony and introduce the BCCI officials and the two captains on the stage. He is also likely to perform a monologue, that will last at least two minutes. He is also expected to chat with the players of both RCB and KKR players.

This will be the first time when KKR and RCB will feature in the opening game since IPL’s inauguration in 2008. The match was played at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, in which, Brendon McCullum defied all the odds, smashing 158 runs. Shah Rukh was in the stands in that match, celebrating every boundary, thumping the air in joy and with some cool dance steps.

Since then, KKR and RCB have formed an intense rivalry. Their match on March 22 holds extreme importance as both teams would look forward to starting on a winning note. Despite winning the last time, KKR had to release their captain Shreyas Iyer and IPL 2024 final’s Player of the Match Mitchell Starc. On the other hand, RCB formed a core in Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal, and filled the squad with quality cricketers such as Phil Salt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya among others.