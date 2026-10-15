Shafali Verma wants India to mix a fearless brand of cricket with smartness under new captain Smriti Mandhana

New Delhi:

India women’s vice-captain Shafali Verma has outlined the team’s approach ahead of the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. She said that the focus will be on combining aggressive cricket with better decision-making, as the goal is to gather pace ahead of the Women’s Champions Trophy at home in February.

Notably, India will host Zimbabwe in their first-ever bilateral series, beginning with three T20Is in Raipur before the teams move to Vadodara for three ODIs. The six-match assignment will give the Indian side an opportunity to build towards the ICC tournament, with Shafali stressing the importance of improving consistently across successive series.

“We have spoken about it, that in this series we have to play a fearless brand of cricket with smartness till the Champions Trophy. We have done lots of meetings so everyone knows what to do. We are just trying to keep growing series by series,” Shafali told reporters on the eve of the opening match.

Smriti Mandhana to make captaincy debut

The series will also mark a new leadership arrangement for India. Smriti Mandhana has taken over as captain across formats following Harmanpreet Kaur’s departure from the role. Shafali has been appointed T20I vice-captain, while Deepti Sharma will serve as deputy in the ODI format.

Ahead of that, Shafali acknowledged Harmanpreet’s contribution to the development of women’s cricket in India. She credited the former captain for helping shape the team during her time in charge. “Harman provided a lot of growth to women’s cricket and the way it has shaped, it is all because of her,” Shafali said.

The 21-year-old also spoke about the lessons she took from her period away from the national side last year. After being out of the team for a spell, she returned during the ODI World Cup as a replacement and said the time away gave her an opportunity to assess her shortcomings.

“I analysed myself when I was out of the team. I needed to work on consistency, fitness, and mental growth. I worked hard on these things and now everything is coming together,” Shafali said.

Her training during 2025 included work against short-pitched bowling, back-foot punches against spinners and pull shots. She believes those efforts are beginning to show in her performances.

“In 2025, I worked on every skill, from playing short balls, back-foot punches against spinners and the pull shots as well. I can see a good reflection of it now,” Shafali said.

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