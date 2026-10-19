Shafali Verma surpasses Smriti Mandhana in an elite list as India women T20I series against Zimbabwe

The Indian women’s team put in a strong performance against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the ongoing three-game series. The two sides met at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on October 18th, and the Women in Blue won the game and clinched the series.

Bowling first, India limited Zimbabwe to 102 in the first innings and chased the target with ease. It was the performance of Shafali Verma that stood out for India, as she amassed 55 runs in 25 deliveries to help India win the game by nine wickets.

With a half-century, Shafali Verma surpassed Smriti Mandhana in the list of players with the most 50+ scores in a calendar year. After her knock yesterday, Shafali Verma sits atop the list, as this was her ninth 50+ score of the year 2026, surpassing Smriti Mandhana’s tally of 8 in 2024.

Most 50-plus scores in a calendar year

9 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026

8 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) in 2024

7 - Mithali Raj (IND-W) in 2018

7 - Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026

What did Shafali Verma say after the game?

Named as the Player of the Match after the win, Shafali Verma took centre stage and talked about her performance in the clash. She opened up on how she mentally prepared for the game after a subpar performance in the first T20I of the series, where she was dismissed early on. She talked about how important it was for to stay mentally fit and in the right zone for the game as well.

“Yeah, of course. What I'm trying to hit the shots, it's going. So really happy. What I want, it's executing. [On dealing with disappointment after her dismissal in the first match and preparing mentally for the next game] And after yesterday's match, I can't even sleep, the way I got out in first match. But yeah, I'm just trying to, you know, hold my mind and just try to, you know, last day I'm just trying to, you know, just think what to do tomorrow. So just execute that,” Shafali Verma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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