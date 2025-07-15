Shafali Verma storms back into top 10 in ICC rankings after four-place jump Shafali Verma was the second-highest run-scorer for Indian during their recent historic 3-2 T20I series win over England. Verma scored a blistering 75 in the final match and has been rewarded with a ranking jump in the ICC T20I batters' list.

New Delhi:

India batter Shafali Verma has stormed back into the top 10 of the ICC T20I batters' rankings with a four-place jump following her 75 in the fifth and final T20I of the series against England. Shafali has made a four-place jump to reach No.9 on the T20I batters' list with 655 rating points to her name.

Shafali was the second-highest run scorer of the series that India won 3-2, as she made 176 runs in five matches at an average of 35.20. She was in fine form in the series with three scores of over 30 as she provided blistering starts to the Women in Blue with the bat.

Her 75 from 41 balls in the final match was the only saving grace for the visitors as it propelled India to 167/7 after a poor show from the other batters. She had also made a 19-ball 31 in the fourth match and a 47-run knock from 25 balls in the third match.

Smriti Mandhana highest-ranked Indian batter

Meanwhile, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana continues to remain the highest Indian batter in the T20I batters' chart. She is in third place in the batters' tally with 767 ratings to her name, only behind the top-ranked Beth Mooney (794) and Hayley Matthews (774).

Meanwhile, India's new sensation Shree Charani, the left-arm spinner, also made gains in the bowlers' rankings. Charani picked 10 wickets in the five-match series and was adjudged the Player of the Series. She has now made strides in the bowlers' rankings, rising 39 spots to rank joint 81st.