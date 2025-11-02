Shafali Verma shatters all-time World Cup final record after stellar knock against South Africa Shafali Verma struck a strong fifty in the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa. The star opener registered a few milestones during her stroke-filled 87-run knock in the final.

New Delhi:

India opener Shafali Verma broke a few records en route to her blistering 78-ball 87-run knock in the Women's ODI World Cup final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

Shafali, who earned an entry into the Indian team following Pratika Rawal for the knockouts, proved her selection right with a strong knock. During the knock, Shafali became the youngest-ever player to hit a fifty in the Women's World Cup final.

At 21 years and 278 days, Shafali broke the record Australia's Jess Cameron (now Jess Duffin), who was 23 years and 235 days when she hit 75 against West Indies in the final in Brabourne.

Shafali registered a few more records during her knock. Shafali's 48-ball fifty is the second-fastest in the World Cup final and only behind Beth Mooney's 38-ball effort during the 2022 final. Meanwhile, Shafali also achieved the highest score by an Indian player in a World Cup final, breaking Punam Raut's record of 86, which she had made against England in the 2017 World Cup final.

Highest scores for India Women in a World Cup final

Players Score Year Shafali Verma 87 2025 Punam Raut 86 2017 Harmanpreet Kaur 51 2017

However, Shafali was dismissed for 87 after holing one out in the 28th over to mid-off as she missed out on a record-breaking hundred. Had she scored a century, Shafali would have become the first Indian (across men's and women's cricket) to have slammed a ton.

Highest individual scores by Indian players in a World Cup final

Players Score Year Gautam Gambhir 97 2011 MS Dhoni 91* 2011 Shafali Verma 87 2025 Punam Raut 86 2017

India got off to a strong start in the final with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma putting up 104 for the first wicket in quick time. However, the Proteas made a comeback with some strikes to peg India back in the first innings.