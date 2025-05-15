Shafali Verma returns as India women announce squad for white-ball tour to England India opener Shafali Verma has made her return to the T20I squad for the upcoming tour of England. Sayali Satghare has found a spot in both the ODI and T20I squads. Meanwhile, several veterans have been recalled for the shortest format.

New Delhi:

Star opener Shafali Verma has returned to the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England. She was dropped from the squad last year following a string of low scores but eventually proved her prowess with sensational performances in domestic cricket and in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Playing for Delhi, the youngster made 304 runs in nine matches and finished as the fourth-leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Sayali Satghare, on the other hand, have been called up for both the ODI and T20I series. She made her debut earlier in the year but wasn’t part of the squad in the recently concluded tri-series. Meanwhile, Kashvee Gautam, who suffered an injury during the tri-series, has been replaced by Kranti Gaud.

The T20I side, meanwhile, has seen plenty of changes. Uma Chhetry has been dropped from the 15-member squad, while Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol have all made their return. Sneh Rana, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the tri-series, has been called up to the T20I squad as well.

Notably, the five-match T20I series is set to begin on June 28 at Trent Bridge. Bristol, London, Manchester and Birmingham will host the remaining four matches. The three-match ODI series will kick off on July 16 and will be played at Southampton, Lord’s and Chester-le-Street.

India Women T20I squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

India Women ODI squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.