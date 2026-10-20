Shafali Verma reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct during second T20I against Zimbabwe

New Delhi:

India opener Shafali Verma has received an official reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur. The 22-year-old has also been handed one demerit point after admitting the offence, marking her first disciplinary breach in the past 24 months.

The incident occurred during Zimbabwe’s batting innings in the 12th over, when Verma dropped Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off the bowling of Sree Charani. Following the missed opportunity, the Indian batter threw the ball onto the ground in frustration, prompting disciplinary action.

The ICC ruled that Verma had violated Article 2.2 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The provision covers the misuse or abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment and fixtures during an international match.

G.S. Lakshmi, a member of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, imposed the sanction. Since then, Verma has accepted the charge and the penalty. It eliminated the need for a formal hearing. Meanwhile, the complaint was filed by on-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan, third umpire Anna Harris, and fourth umpire Janani Narayanan.

Notably, the ICC outlined the possible consequences for players found guilty of Level 1 offences in its official statement.

“Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” the official release stated.

Shafali scored half-century with bat

Verma’s disciplinary setback comes during an otherwise productive period in her international career. In the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, she scored four runs in the opening match before responding with a half-century, making 55 in the second encounter.

Earlier this year, she also delivered notable performances at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the Asian Games. During the latter tournament, Verma struck a century against Bangladesh in the semi-final, becoming the first batter to score a hundred in the continental competition. As a result, she won ICC Player of the Month.

On the other hand, India have already secured the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

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