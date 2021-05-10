Shafali Verma replaces Sophie Devine in The Hundred

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Shafali Verma.

India women team's teen opener Shafali Verma is all set to feature in inaugural The Hundred tournament in the UK as she will replace New Zealand's Sophie Devine. The world best T20 batswoman will feature in the competition for Birmingham Phoenix and will be the fifth Indian to feature in the competition.

Earlier it was reported that Shafali will be a replacement player in the competition after No Objection Certificate (NOC) was granted by BCCI to fellow Indian teammates Smriti Mandhanam Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma to play in The Hundred, a 100-ball tournament.

It is unclear why Devine, who was named captain of the Phoenix, opted out of the tournament. Verma will have the company of Australian stars Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner as overseas stars in the team.

Meanwhile Kaur will be playing for Manchester Originals, Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues are set to represent Southern Brave, London Spirit and Northern Superchargers