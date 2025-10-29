Shafali Verma ready to make most of unexpected World Cup semi-final chance Shafali Verma replaces injured Pratika Rawal for India’s World Cup semi-final against Australia. Called up mid-tournament, the 21-year-old vows to make the most of the chance, saying she’s ready to give “200 percent” in the high-pressure knockout clash.

Navi Mumbai:

Shafali Verma believes destiny has handed her another opportunity to shine on the big stage after she was unexpectedly called up to India’s squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia. The 21-year-old opener replaced Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out with a hairline ankle fracture sustained during India’s final group match against Bangladesh.

Leading Haryana in the National Women’s T20 Championship when she received the emergency call from Mumbai, Shafali said she was determined to make the most of the moment. “What happened with Pratika, as a sportsperson, it wasn't a good thing. No one wants any sportsperson to sustain such an injury. But God has sent me here to do something good,” Shafali said in the pre-match press conference.

I have had long batting sessions in the last two days: Shafali

Despite modest numbers in ODIs, an average of 23 from 29 matches, Shafali brings valuable experience from big tournaments, including the 2020 T20 World Cup final in Australia. She has been in fine touch recently, smashing a 24-ball 55 for Haryana and delivering consistent performances for India A on their tour of Australia. Adapting from T20s to the 50-over format has been a challenge, she admitted, but the young batter said she has been working hard in training to adjust her game.

“I was playing T20s but as a batter, it's not that easy to switch. But we had a practice session today as well as yesterday (Tuesday). I tried to stay calm while batting. I tried to play good balls along the ground and and those that were in my range, I tried to hit them well. I have had long batting sessions in the last two days, today and tomorrow and I felt great knowing I did all that I was trying to do,”she added.

With plenty of experience playing against Australia, Shafali said she knows what to expect from their bowling attack. She spoke of assessing the conditions before backing her strength.

“I have played against Australia a lot of times and it’s not the case where I would assess first and then react. I know how their bowlers bowl. I have to back my strengths (because) absolutely they will come hard at us and we have prepared well for it,” Shafali said.