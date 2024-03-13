Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
  5. Shafali Verma powers Delhi Capitals to WPL 2024 final with dominant win over Gujarat Giants

A win confirmed a top spot and a place in the final for Delhi who recorded 12 points in eight games while Gujarat Giants finished at the bottom with just two wins in the Women's Premier League 2024. Delhi will face either Mumbai or Bangalore in the final on March 17.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 22:26 IST
Shafali Verma
Image Source : PTI Shafali Verma against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 game on March 13

Delhi Capitals became the first team to enter the final of the Women's Premier League 2024 with a huge seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the last league stage game on Wednesday.

After an impressive bowling performance from DC bowlers, the star opener Shafali Verma smashed 71 off just 37 balls to help Delhi chase a 127-run target in just 13.1 overs. A win confirmed a top spot for Delhi who recorded 12 points in eight games while Gujarat finished at the bottom with just two wins in WPL 2024.

Gujarat Giants were knocked out from the playoff qualification race on Tuesday after Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the third position in the points table with a stunning win over second-placed Mumbai. They entered the game with a hope of not finishing last in the consecutive season but Delhi produced a dominant performance in a one-sided result at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap.

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani.

More to follow...

