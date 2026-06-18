Shafali Verma highlights Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur's influence after all-round show vs Netherlands

New Delhi:

India opener Shafali Verma delivered a standout all-round performance against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, helping her side maintain an unbeaten run with a commanding 95-run victory. The 22-year-old scored 55 off 38 deliveries and shared a crucial 115-run stand with Smriti Mandhana before claiming three wickets with the ball in the second innings.

Speaking after the match, Shafali admitted she had felt pressure following a disappointing outing against Pakistan in India’s tournament opener. She said to have reflected on that innings and adjusted her shot selection against the Netherlands to eventually find success. She also focused on keeping her approach straightforward. Shafali also credited Mandhana for helping her remain composed and concentrated during their partnership.

"I couldn't execute my plans the way I wanted in the last match against Pakistan. I was a bit rushed, and my shot selection wasn't ideal. But against the Netherlands, I kept it simple. I decided to just watch the ball and react. I didn't overthink. The shots came naturally. Smriti didi kept telling me to watch the ball closely. It sounds like a small thing, but as a batter, it makes a huge difference. It helps you stay balanced and time the ball better. We kept talking about it throughout the innings. That constant communication helped me stay focused,” Shafali told JioStar.

Harmanpreet’s belief means a lot: Shafali

After Shreyanka Patil was stretchered off the field, owing to an ankle injury, Shafali was trusted with the ball at Headingley. She proved that mettle and was one of the favourites to win the Player of the Match award, which Smriti eventually won, having scored 74 runs in the first innings.

Shafali, in the meantime, spoke on the backing of captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She mentioned that the captain trust her abilities and her support makes things easier on the pitch.

“Harman di always keeps me confident. She trusts my abilities, and I wanted to show her that I could deliver with the ball as well. Whenever the team is in a tough spot, she backs me to perform. That belief means a lot. When your captain has that kind of faith in you, it gives you a different kind of boost. Her support makes things much easier. She gives clear advice and sets the field accordingly. When the field placements are right and you know exactly what to bowl, your job becomes much simpler. That is why I enjoy bowling under her leadership.” Shafali said.

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