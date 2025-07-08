Shadab, Rauf to miss Bangladesh T20Is; Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen omitted again from Pakistan squad Pakistan have announced a 15-member squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf will miss the series, owing to their respective injuries, while Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi have been dropped once again.

Pakistan have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting July 20 in Mirpur. The team management was forced to make changes to the squad from their last T20I, as star cricketers Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf were ruled out of the series, owing to injuries.

Shadab, who is the designated vice-captain of the T20I side, will miss the series due to surgery on his shoulder. The cricketer is currently in rehab and needs some more time to be fit enough for the team. On the other hand, ace pacer Rauf is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. He was ruled out of the playoffs of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) for San Francisco Unicorns, and it is unclear when the 31-year-old will be back in action.

Meanwhile, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim and Naseem Shah have been left out of the squad. Pakistan have instead backed young cricketers who have shown tremendous potential in the shortest format. Uncapped pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza, the left-arm quick, are called up for the series, along with Sufiyan Muqeem, who is just ten T20Is old and Top-order batter Hasan Nawaz. Abbas Afridi also made his way back to the squad.

What’s next for omitted seniors?

Since the appointment of Mike Hesson as the white-ball coach, Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have failed to secure their spots in the shortest format. The trio failed to live up to the expectations and as things stand, it will be difficult for them to find a spot in the squad in the coming days, as the team management is in the mood to back the young guns.

Since the T20 World Cup 2026 will be hosted before the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the trio don’t have a big platform to prove their worth. However, there’s still domestic cricket and various other franchise leagues.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem