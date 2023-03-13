Shadab Khan to lead Pakistan as PCB names new look squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shadab appointed Pakistan's captain for Afghanistan T20I series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a new look squad of Pakistan for the T20I series against Afghanistan. The country's board named Shadab Khan as the captain of the team as they rested regular skipper Babar Azam for the three-match T20I series. The team also rested several other senior players, while calling a few uncapped players in the 15-men squad.

PCB has rested senior players including Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi due to workload management. They also dropped Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah from the squad. The uncapped players to find a place in the team are Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan. Notably, a few players were recalled for the series. They are Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim.

The PCB also appointed Mohammad Yousuf as their interim test coach for the series. PCB chairman Najam Sethi congratulated Shadab Khan on the appointment. “I want to congratulate Shadab Khan on his appointment as the Pakistan team captain for the series against Afghanistan. Shadab Khan has been the Pakistan vice-captain in white-ball cricket for the past couple of years and it is logical that he takes over the side in the absence of Babar Azam for the short three-match T20I tour of Sharjah," Sethi said.

“For the short Sharjah tour and to ensure continuity, we have also appointed Mohammad Yousuf as the interim head and batting coach. Yousuf has been with the national side since last year as a batting coach and has also been working in the National High Performance Centre," he added. The three matches will be played in Sharjah from 24th to 27th March.

Pakistan's squad:

Shadab Khan (captain) (Islamabad United), Abdullah Shafique (Lahore Qalandars), Azam Khan (Islamabad United), Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United), Iftikhar Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans), Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar Zalmi), Mohammad Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Islamabad United), Naseem Shah (Quetta Gladiators), Saim Ayub (Peshawar Zalmi), Shan Masood (Multan Sultans), Tayyab Tahir (Karachi Kings), Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars)

Reserve players – Abrar Ahmed (Islamabad United), Haseebullah (Peshawar Zalmi) and Usama Mir (Multan Sultans)

