Asia Cup, Final: Shadab Khan takes responsibility for Pakistan's loss, shares heartfelt post

Pakistan vice-captain took responsibility for the team's defeat against Sri Lanka in the final clash of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday.

"Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down," Shadab expressed through a tweet.

In the Asia Cup final, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan collided to drop a sitter. To make matters worse, the ball dropped over the fence and resulted in a six. Rajapaksa, who had reached his fifty in the previous over, received a gift-wrapped six.

Rajapaksa ended up scoring 71 runs off 45 deliveries with six boundaries and three sixes.

He shared 50+ partnerships with Hasaranga and Karunaratne and guided Sri Lanka to set a target of 171 runs. Pakistan failed to chase the score and lost the match by 23 runs.

Shadab also mentioned the positives for Pakistan in his post.

"Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and the entire bowling attack was great. Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka," he added.

In the match, Shadab Khan conceded 28 runs and scalped a wicket. When it comes to batting, he scored 8 runs off 6 deliveries before getting dismissed by Theekshana.

Team Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

