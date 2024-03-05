Shabnim Ismail sets world record for fastest ball in women's cricket history during DC vs MI WPL clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shabnim Ismail.

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has shattered the world record for the fastest delivery in the history of women's cricket. During the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash at the Women's Premier League 2024, the former South African speed merchant recorded the fastest ball in women's cricket.

Ismail sent a ball at 132.1 Kmph in the third over of the first innings when she bowled one fuller to Meg Lanning to hit her on the pads. Even though it was given not-out, the Proteas icon has earned the honour of delivering the fastest ball in women's cricket.

Ismail was also asked about her milestone after the first innings. On being asked about breaching the 130 Kmph milestone, Ismail said that she did not know it as she had not looked at the big screen. "I don't remember, I actually don't look at the big screen while bowling," she said at the mid-innings break.

Despite this, Ismail had an off day with the ball. She conceded 46 runs in just four overs and went at 11.50 while taking a solitary wicket. The Proteas star said she was disappointed with it. "Very disappointed in my bowling (tonight). There were a few misfields and dropped chances. Hopefully, we can chase this target down. (What total they looked to restrict DC to) We never actually thought about that. The wicket was really slow. Any bad ball we bowled, they capitalised on it. Hopefully, our batters can get this," she said.

Before this, RCB and WPL had claimed that Ellyse Perry had the world record for the fastest ball in women's cricket. RCB said that Perry delivered a ball at 130.5 Kmph during the last edition of WPL which became the fastest ball in women's cricket.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI:

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI:

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque