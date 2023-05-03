Shabnim Ismail announces retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shabnim Ismail retires

South African bowler Shabnim Ismail announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on Wednesday, May 3. The legendary pacer announced that she plans to spend more time with her family but will continue to play franchise cricket.

The 34-year-old right-arm pacer is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in women's cricket. She finishes her international career as the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs and as the leading wicket-taker for South Africa across all formats.

"After 16 years proudly representing my country, I have come to the difficult decision to retire from international cricket and move on to the next chapter of my life," Ismail said in her statement.

“As any athlete knows, training and competing at your best requires much sacrifice and dedication, and I now find myself wanting to spend more time with my family, particularly my siblings, and parents as they get older.

“As I look back on my international career, I am so grateful for all the opportunities and experiences I have had," Ismail added.

"I have loved being able to compete at the highest level and I am so proud of being able to be part of a wonderful group of players who have led the way for women in cricket. The memories I have will stay with me forever."

Shabnim made her international debut in January 2007 and last played an international match during ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final against Australia on February 26. The veteran pacer took three wickets from only Test match played in 2007, 191 wickets from just 127 ODIs, and 123 wickets from 113 T20Is. She maintained an impressive average of 19.95 and an economy rate of 3.70 in ODIs.

In T20Is, she took 123 wickets at an average of 18.62 and an economy rate of 5.77 with the help of two five-fers. She holds the record for most wickets in T20 World Cups (43) and bowled record 21 maiden overs in T20Is.

Latest Cricket News