SFU vs SEO, MLC 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Seattle Orcas have started to get their bearings in the ongoing edition of the Major League, having started the competition with five losses in a row. With just one place up for grabs, it will be a scuffle between the remaining three teams and Orcas will hope that it's them.

Lauderhill, Florida:

San Francisco Unicorns suffered a blip in their last game against the defending champions, Washington Freedom, who are looking extremely dangerous in their title defence and will be up against a resurgent Seattle Orcas as the two teams commence the Florida leg in the ongoing edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC). With the Texas Super Kings sealing the third playoffs spot, Orcas, after finding some form in the last couple of games, have to keep pushing and increase furthermore pressure on the teams below them.

In the absence of Gerald Coetzee, the onus will be yet again on the two local boys, Harmeet Singh and Jessy Singh, with the ball for the Orcas. Despite the two wins, Orcas' bowling hasn't looked like putting pressure on the opposition and with the Unicorns hungry for blood, Sikandar Raza and Co wouldn't want it to be the case of them being plundered for a big score again.

For the Unicorns, it was the first time that their batting came undone and that would have been a timely wake-up call for them and their fearless approach as to when it doesn't come off, something like that could happen. It happened once before in the season as well, but Xavier Bartlett smashed an unbeaten half-century to turn the game around.

Probably Playing XIs

San Francisco Unicorns: Matthew Short (c), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Xavier Bartlett, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Haris Rauf, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett

Seattle Orcas: Shayan Jahangir(w), Josh Brown, Aaron Jones, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, Sikandar Raza(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Waqar Salamkheil, Ayan Desai