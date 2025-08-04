'Series might seem like a draw, but this ranks at top': KL Rahul on India's epic Oval win With their backs against the walls and looking all done, India made a comeback for the ages to win the fifth Test at the Oval against England. Senior batter KL Rahul reflected on the win, saying that this series ranks at the top for the team.

New Delhi:

India batter KL Rahul reacted to India's epic win at the Oval, which helped them level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar series against England 2-2. With their backs against the walls and the match looking over, the visitors forged a comeback for the ages as they registered a six-run win.

Senior batter KL Rahul, who had a brilliant series with the bat, reacted to the win. "It means absolutely everything. I have played cricket for a while. We won the Champions Trophy. I have seen India lifting the World Cup, nothing compares to lifting the World Cup. But so many doubts, so many questions about whether Test cricket will stay or not. I think both the teams with the way we have played the series I guess have answered the question," Rahul said on India's epic win.

Rahul highlighted how the Indian team wasn't given a chance but still produced a 2-2 result despite the odds being stacked against them. "For us as a team that wasn't given a chance in the series. For us to fight back and fight every game and get a result of 2-2. It might seem like a draw but for us and for Indian Test cricket going into the future, this will rank right at the top and this is where the change begins and the team will win a lot more series outside of India," he added.

India went into the series without senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin. The former two have retired from Test cricket, while Ashwin has hung his boots from international cricket.

Rahul said he knew he was the senior batter and needed to help the players. "The whole team deserves it. Once I joined the team, it hit me (Not having the senior players around). To look around and not see them (Rohit, Virat and Ashwin) felt a bit weird. Everyone came to me and asked me about conditions and that is when it hit me that okay, I have stepped into a different role to help the younger guys and use all the experience and really put my hand up and stand up for this team," he said.