Selectors have no vision or cricketing sense: Former World Cup winner on India's future after Rohit Sharma

The Indian Cricket Team is having a tough time in the arena as the wait for an ICC title continues. Rohit Sharma's India recently faced a drubbing against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 final at The Oval when the Men in Blue went down by 209 runs. Despite making it to the knockout stages on numerous occasions, the ICC trophy cabinet is empty since 2013. With India having some tough questions over who will proceed with current captain Rohit Sharma in the future, a former World Cup winner has come down hard at the Indian selectors.

India's former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has made blunt statements in an interaction with Hindustan Times. The former selector stated that the selectors do not have any vision for the future and have no cricketing sense too.

"The unfortunate part is that the selectors I have seen over the last six-seven years neither have the vision, deep knowledge about the game or cricketing sense. They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain (when India's matches overlapped and main players were unavailable); it is where you can groom the future captain," Vengsarkar to Hindustan Times.

'Just having IPL...it should not be the only achievement'

The 1983 World Cup winner also stated that the Indian management has not groomed anybody for the captaincy role and winnings IPL should not be the only achievement of India. "You haven’t groomed anybody. You just play as it comes. You talk about the richest cricket board in the world, where is the bench strength? Just having IPL, earning crores of rupees in media rights, it should not be the only achievement," he added.

