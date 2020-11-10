See you in Australia: David Warner congratulates SRH teammate T Natarajan for maiden India call-up

Image Source : PTI David Warner and T Natarajan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped Varun Chakravarthy for the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury and named T Natarajan as his replacement for the T20I series against Australia later this year, thus handing the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer his maiden India call-up.

Soon after the announcement, SRH skipper David Warner was quick to congratulate Natarajan through a video posted on SRH's Twitter handle where the Aussie spoke about their IPL 2020 campaign.

“Congratulations to Nattu. I will see you in Australia. Thank you everyone. Bye.” Warner said before signing off.

Natarajan impressed the selectors through his brilliant show in IPL 2020 where he picked 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.02. But what was even more impressive about the 29-year-old was his ability to bowl yorkers at will, delivering a total of 62 yorkers this season, 27 more than the second-placed bowler on the list.

Earlier, Warner had hailed the pacer as the "find of the season".

“Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he’s been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it’s been great. I’d like to thank all our supporters at home.” Warner said in the post-match show after SRH's defeat to Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage