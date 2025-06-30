Sean Williams etches name within elite company after valiant 137-run knock against South Africa Zimbabwe's star batter Sean Williams, with an exceptional century in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa went on to register his name alongside some of the greats of Zimbabwe cricket like Brendan Taylor and Grant Flower.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

The ongoing first Test of the series between South Africa and Zimbabwe has seen the Proteas perform brilliantly against the hosts. Coming in to bat first, exceptional centuries by Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Corbin Bosch saw the visitors post a total of 418 runs in the first innings, after which they declared.

After posting a mammoth total on the board in the first innings, South Africa hoped for a just as impressive showing with the ball as well, and where the visitors managed to put Zimbabwe under pressure right from the get-go, Sean Williams was one batter who proved to be quite troublesome for the visitors.

After Zimbabwe’s top order failed to go big, Williams came out to bat at number four and played a marvellous knock. Scoring 137 runs in 164 deliveries, the star batter helped his side post a total of 251 runs in the first innings.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the century for Williams was the 6th of his Test career. The knock saw him become the player with the joint-second-most centuries for Zimbabwe in the longest format. Only Grant Flower, Brendan Taylor, and Sean Williams are the three players with six Test centuries to their name for Zimbabwe. They are surpassed by former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower, who has 12 Test tons to his name.

Zimbabwe hope for early wickets in second innings

Speaking of the game, after declaring a total of 418 runs in the first innings, South Africa followed it up with an impressive showing with the ball as they limited Zimbabwe to a score of 251 runs in the first innings. Wiaan Mulder was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Codi Yusuf and Keshav Maharaj took three wickets each as well.

Coming into the second innings with a significant lead, South Africa hoped for a good start. However, Zimbabwe was quick to break through as day 2 of the clash ended with the Proteas on a score of 49/1. With day 3 approaching, Zimbabwe will hope to be more clinical with the ball.