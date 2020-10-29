Scott Styris funnily suggests Suryakumar Yadav to play for New Zealand if he 'fancies international cricket'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI's Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning innings (77* off 43 balls) against RCB, drawing praise from the cricket fraternity around the world.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris took to Twitter to hilariously suggest Suryakumar Yadav to play for New Zealand if he "fancies playing international cricket."

The Mumbai Indians batsman produced an incredible batting display in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he remained unbeaten on 79 off just 43 deliveries to almost single-handedly win the game for MI.

There has been significant furore over Suryakumar Yadav's snub in the national team for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. Yadav has been in top-form throughout the tournament and many expected him to be a part of the squads for the Australia tour.

The MI batsman is yet to make his Team India debut.

Taking to Twitter, Styris wrote, "I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough."

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

The Mumbai-born batsman has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the last three seasons. In 2018 and 2019 editions, he scored 400+ runs while in the current season, he has scored 362 runs in 12 matches.

Among the top-15 run-getters in the tournament so far, Yadav boasts of second-highest strike-rate (155.36).

The batsman was adjudged the man of the match for his performance against RCB and also drew praise from the Bangalore's head coach Simon Katich, who called his innings "magnificent."

