Scott Kuggeleijn breaks 27-year-old all-time record in New Zealand's first-class cricket

Northern Districts' Scott Kuggeleijn has created an all-time record in the history of New Zealand's first-class cricket. He smashed the 19-ball fifty against Otago in the final round of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield in Dunedin on the final day, breaking Andre Adams' 27-year-old record when he made a fifty off 20 balls for Auckland, also against Otago, on his first-class debut.

Kuggeleijn was promoted to open the innings for the first time in his career in the second innings by Northern Districts as they pushed for victory on the third day. He didn't disappoint his team and thumped 71 runs with three fours and as many as eight sixes at a strike rate of 273.07 as the Districts notched up 140 runs in just 11 overs before declaring their second innings.

His knock has certainly given a brilliant chance for the Northern Districts to win the Plunket Shield title as they need only seven wickets on the final day while their opponents, Otago, are still 287 runs away from victory. They finished the day on 120/3 in 51 overs.

Scott Kuggeleijn had smashed an unbeaten 53 off just 32 deliveries in the first innings as well, with six fours and three sixes helping his side for an early declaration in the first innings. Northern Districts posted a mammoth total of 411 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their first essay and then skittled Otago for just 145 runs.

Interestingly, they didn't enforce the follow-on and, instead, batted again to set a target of 407 runs for Otago. Northern Districts will be eager to pick the remaining seven wickets and lift the Plunket Shield title. However, they will be hoping that the weather stays fair for the entire day to give them the best chance to win the clash.