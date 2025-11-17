Scott Boland picks England player, with no century in Australia, as most prized wicket for Ashes England have not won the Ashes since 2015 and have conceded the trophy for a straight four times. They now hope for a turnaround as they face the mighty Aussies Down Under. Meanwhile, Scott Boland has revealed the most prized wicket in the Ashes.

Australia and England are set to take on each other in the highly anticipated Ashes series from November 22. The two powerhouses will lock horns over the next month and more in the much-celebrated five-match series.

England have not earned the Ashes since 2015 when they won the five-match series 3-2 at home and have conceded the trophy four times in a row. The last time England beat Australia in an Ashes series Down Under in 2010/11 when the Alastair Cook-led team won the five-match series 3-1.

Meanwhile, England will look to turn things around now with Pat Cummins not featuring in the first Test. In his absence, Steve Smith will be leading the side with Scott Boland set to fill the role of the third pacer.

Boland picked the batter he feels would be a prized wicket for them, and it is none other than the England talisman Joe Root, who surprisingly does not have a Test century in Australia.

"Obviously England have quite a few good batters but hopefully we can keep Joe Root and the guys in the middle order quiet," Boland said.

Meanwhile, he also spoke on England's bazball approach and how it could fare in the bigger grounds in Australia. "I’m sure it will help us. Balls that would go over the fence in England have got a long way to go at grounds like here, the MCG and the Gabba," he said.

"The same thing is going to help their bowlers, when they’re bowling short balls, you’ve got to hit it 85 metres rather than 65 metres. It’s a big difference," he added.

Notably, former England pacer Stuart Broad stated that the upcoming Ashes in Australia is Root's best opportunity Down Under. "I think this is his best opportunity to deliver big runs," he told The Nightly newspaper.

"I think the one thing that Joe will be absolutely delighted with, and he would never say this himself, is the fact that Pat Cummins is missing the first Test. I think that’s a really big match-up.

"He’s got the sort of action I think Joe just finds quite difficult to line up. If Joe could have picked one player for Australia to have missing at Perth, it would be Pat Cummins.

"The Australian press has this question mark that he’s not scored a hundred in Australia. That question will be asked of him and everyone around him every day until he does. Joe would do England the world of good to get a hundred at Perth and put all those sort of question marks to bed," he added.