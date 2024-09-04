Scotland vs Australia Live: When and where to watch SCO vs AUS T20 series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET SCOTLAND Australia take on Scotland in a three-match T20 series, a first-ever bilateral assignment between the two sides

A first-ever bilateral series between Scotland and Australia, probably a consequence of the fight the British side showed in the T20 World Cup encounter against the mighty Aussies a couple of months ago? Be it Oman, Namibia, the USA or Scotland, the captains of every single associate nation were pleading for more matches and exposure against the full-member nations and this three-match T20 series is probably the biggest step in that direction.

Scotland was the most impressive side among the associates in the T20 World Cup and would be gutted that despite challenging teams like England and Australia and stretching them to their limit, they would have to go through the qualifiers route once again for the next T20 World Cup in 2026. However, this bunch of 15-17 players is a good white-ball core for Scottish cricket and the slightly new-look Australian side would have to be wary.

With players like Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Matt Cross, Chris Greaves and Mark Watt, Scotland have a good core of T20 players, who on their day can change the course of the game on their own while Australia too have an exciting bunch of players in Jake Fraser-McGurk and Perth Scorchers' Cooper Connolly and should be a good contest.

When and where to watch SCO vs AUS T20 series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Scotland and Australia at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh will kick off on Wednesday, September 4 at 6:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for September 6 and 7. Unfortunately, there is no live broadcast on TV for the series, however, the SCO vs AUS matches will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Scotland: Charlie Tear, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett