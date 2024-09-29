Scotland stun Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up clash, India to face West Indies today

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan women's cricket team

Scotland have stunned Pakistan in the warm-up clash ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup which is scheduled to commence on October 3. They chased down 133 runs easily with eight wickets and 12 balls in hand as Pakistan were handed a reality check less than a week before the mega event. In the other game of the day, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh comfortably by 33 runs to start their preparations for the World Cup on a high.

As for the biggest upset of the day, Pakistan elected to bat first after winning the toss and were left ruing their decision in the first half of their innings. They were reduced to 33/4 in just 6.4 overs with Olivia Bell striking twice in her opening spell. None of Pakistan's top four batters could come up with a substantial score and it was only due to Muneeba Ali (27) and Omaima Sohail (30), that they could post 132 runs on the board.

Skipper Fatima Sana also played her part down the order scoring an unbeaten 20 off just 14 balls as Kathryn Bryce finished with figures of 3/20 in her three overs. Abtaha Maqsood also did well picking up two wickets for just 21 runs in her four overs.

Scotland began their chase with confidence as their openers Saskia Horley and Sarah Bryce added 73 runs with the latter remaining unbeaten till the end scoring 60 runs of 52 balls. Thanks to her knock, Scotland gunned down the 133-run target in just 18 overs with eight wickets in their kitty to stun Pakistan ahead of the tournament proper.

Meanwhile, team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will take the field today against the West Indies in their warm-up encounter. Apart from that two more warm-up matches are scheduled today with arch-rivals England facing Australia while New Zealand will take on South Africa. All the three matches are scheduled to get underway at 7:30 PM IST.