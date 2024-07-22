Scotland's Charlie Cassell becomes first bowler in ODI cricket to achieve historic record

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET SCOTLAND X Scotland pacer Charlie Cassell went on a record-breaking spree on his ODI debut against Oman in the World Cup League Two match

Scotland pacer Charlie Cassell, who came into the squad as a replacement player, ripped apart record books on a smashing international debut in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match against Oman in Dundee on Monday, July 22. Cassell surpassed Kagiso Rabada's 6/16 in 2015 to not only register the best figures by an ODI debutant but also become the first bowler to pick seven wickets on debut in the format. Cassell ran through Oman's line-up as Scotland bowled them out for just 91.

Cassell began his ODI career with a wicket on the first ball and followed it up with another on the next ball and the domino button was pushed. A couple of balls later, he had his third and Oman batters were yet to score off him. Cassell became the first bowler to take two wickets off his first two balls in in international cricket and also the first one to bowl a triple wicket main as his first over in international cricket.

Best figures on debut in ODIs

7/21 - Charlie Cassell (Scotland) vs Oman (Dundee, 2024)

6/16 - Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) vs Bangladesh (Mirpur, 2015)

6/22 - Fidel Edwards (West Indies) vs Zimbabwe (Harare, 2003)

5/13 - Jan Frylinck (Namibia) vs Oman (Windhoek, 2019)

5/21 - Tony Dodemaide (Australia) vs Sri Lanka (Perth, 1988)

Overall, Cassell became the 32nd bowler to take a wicket off his first delivery in ODI cricket and first bowler from Scotland to do so. Scotland too lost an early wicket but are expected to chase down 92 runs to register their third win of the competition. Scotland are currently placed in the third position behind Canada and Namibia. The competition forms the part of the qualification pathway for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 to be played in South Africa and Namibia.