Scotland players stage act of protest against Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane's participation in ODI game

To mark a silent protest against Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane's participation, Scotland players refused to shake hands with the Nepalese player in an ODI game. The two teams are playing a tri-series, which also involves Namibia. Lamichhane is facing charges of sexual coercion and is currently out on bail.

The incident took place in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 game, where Nepal won the match by 3 wickets. The Scottish players shook hands with everyone in the Nepalese team, except Lamichhane. They protested against Sandeep Lamichhane's participation in the tri series. Recently, Namibia players also did a fist-bump, instead of shaking hands with Nepalese players. Lamichhane was recently named in the ODI tri-series against Scotland and Namibia after CAN lifted the suspension upon him.

What is the incident about?

Former Nepal Cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane’s suspension was lifted by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) after being granted bail. Lamichhane, 22, was recently granted bail by the Nepal court having been involved in a rape case of a 17-year-old girl in his homeland.

Lamichhane was arrested on 6th October at the Tribhuvan International Airport immediately upon his arrival in the country capital almost a month after a court issued a warrant over the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl. Lamichhane was seen being escorted into police custody after he arrived in the country in October 2022.

Before being arrested, the Nepal international in a Facebook post on Wednesday said that he was returning to the country and would "fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence".

"I know I am facing a difficult time of conspiracy and wrongful allegation and the ramification of its effect is something unimaginable. I am sure there must be some mechanism of compensating to the accused who proven to be innocent in our legal system," Lamichhane wrote.

"I will soon seek legal support against wrongful prosecution and allegation made against me and I am sure I will get the justice and will return to the cricket ground soon to make the name and fame of my beloved country and I pray for speedy trial. I will fully cooperate in all stages of investigation and will fight legal battle to prove my innocence. Let the justice prevail," he added

