Scotland name 17-man squad for Australia T20Is; Richie Berrington to lead, ODI record holder Cassell included

Image Source : GETTY Scotland will take on Australia in a three-match T20 series in Edinburgh in September

Scotland announced a 17-member squad for the first-ever bilateral T20 series against Australia to be held in September. Following a thrilling first-ever T20 encounter between the two sides in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June recently, Cricket Scotland and Cricket Australia (CA) agreed on a three-match series and veteran Richie Berrington will continue to lead the side.

Scotland have retained the core of 15 players who played in the T20 World Cup and have added a couple of members, who had a fantastic Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign, Jasper Davidson and the ODI milestone man Charlie Cassell into the side. "After coming into the squad at CWCL2 and doing so well, it’ll be great for Jasper and Charlie to have the experience of what it’s like playing against the best, in front of a fairly large crowd," Scotland head coach Doug Watson said.

"I think the key thing is the guys are really competing for places. I’ve got to mention Oli Hairs, who didn’t play at the World Cup, but then made that brilliant 255 for Scotland “A” against Oman. It truly was a fantastic innings, he hit the ball so well, and it was so good to see him at his best," Watson added.

The three-match series begins on September 4 with the remaining games to take place on September 6 and 7. All the matches will be held at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

“The goal for us is to win this series. The first game is really important – if we can win that, it’ll set up the next two matches. The whole week will be brilliant for the squad, staff, supporters, and all of Scotland," a hopeful Watson said in a Cricket Scotland release.

Scotland squad for Australia T20 series: Richie Berrington (C), Charlie Cassell, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal